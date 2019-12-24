GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa took a little break from passing out gifts to good little boys and girls, to visit newborns at Cone Health Women’s Hospital.

The annual visit is a way to make the holidays even more special for the families who trust life’s biggest moments to Women’s Hospital.

Parents are able to get their child's very first photo with Santa while still getting medical care. Santa Jac Grimes is a lifelong resident of Guilford County.

