Saturday is final early voting day in NC, and the polls close at 3 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The final day of early voting in North Carolina is Saturday, October 31. A record-breaking number of early votes have already been cast, and elections officials say historically the last day of early voting is typically the busiest.
Early voting runs for 17 days in NC. Voters can show up to vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballots at early voting locations.
At early voting sites, North Carolinians can register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time. Remember, same day registration is not an option on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3.
If you register and vote at the same time, you must confirm your residency and eligibility to vote, which can be proven by showing a NC driver’s license or any other government-issued photo ID with the voter’s name and address; a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or another official document with the same information; or a college photo ID card along with proof of campus residency, according to the NC State Board of Elections.
As of this article's publication time, here are the latest vote counts in North Carolina:
- 3,366,393 One-Stop Early Voting Ballots Cast
- 905,193 Absentee By-Mail Ballots Cast
- 1,359,775 Voters Who Requested Absentee Ballots
In Guilford County, voters can view approximate wait times in a map of all 25 early voting sites, which are open for 17 days total. The early voting sites are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here are the latest vote counts in Guilford County, last updated Thursday Oct. 15:
- 169,769 early votes cast in-person
- Top three most popular voting sites: Bur-Mill Club in Greensboro, Craft Recreation Center in Greensboro, Deep River Recreation Center in Greensboro
- 76,367 votes from registered Democrats
- 47,390 votes from registered Republicans
- 43,210 votes from unaffiliated voters
- 90,626 votes from women
- 68,318 votes from men
- 8,807 from gender not listed
Here is an important note in the Guilford County Board of Elections FAQ:
"What if I request and absentee ballot and decide I want to vote in person - can I change my mind? Yes, a voter may request and receive an absentee ballot but still change their mind and vote during Early Voting (One-Stop) or in person on Election Day, as long as they have not already voted and returned in their by-mail ballot. In this case, the voter would simply destroy the by-mail ballot."
