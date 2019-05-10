NEWBERRY, S.C. — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after South Carolina officials said 43-year-old Tommy Lee Toland abducted his two kids.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the children were abducted on October 5 around 10 a.m. at Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry. Both kids were found safe hours later, SLED confirms.

According to officials, Tommy Toland is still at large.

Toland is a registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn down the house, SLED reports. He has tattoos on both arms and is believed to be driving a Grey 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and passenger fender.

If you have information or see Toland, call Newberry Sheriff’s Office, (803) 321-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

