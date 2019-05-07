LEXINGTON, S.C. — An assistant principal at Chapin High School is being accused of trying to break into a car on the school's campus on two different occasions.

According to arrest warrants, Lexington County Sheriff's deputies charged Richard West Hiller Jr, 44, of Irmo, with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.

The incidents happened at 300 Columbia Avenue, which is Chapin High School.

“Detectives have determined Hiller unlawfully entered a vehicle parked at 300 Columbia Avenue in Chapin without the owner’s knowledge or consent,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Hiller approaching and entering the vehicle on two separate occasions -- first on April 22 and again on May 20. On the second incident, Hiller what deputies describe as "an item of value."

"We are aware of the arrest of an assistant principal at Chapin High School and the charges that have been filed against him," Lexington-Richland School District Five said in a statement "The district is working in full cooperation with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.



Hiller is on administrative leave.The district said it won't comment further because this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Hiller turned himself in on the morning of July 5 and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while awaiting bond.