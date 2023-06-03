Although the tradition originates from South Asia, it's celebrated in Hindu communities across the globe during the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna in March.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is an annual tradition in the Hindu community celebrating the beginning of spring. It's being celebrated this week at the Hindu Temple of Orangeburg on Five Chop Road.

“This festival is winning over the devils. The way we celebrate is that we create the fire by putting all the woods together and we offer to the fire, we believe the fire is one of the God," said Hindu Temple member Raj Patel.

Although the tradition originates from South Asia, it's celebrated in Hindu communities across the globe during the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. Patel says members of the temple surround the fire and ask for blessings from God.

"Destroyed for maybe many, many negative things and give it to him and pray to God for positivity energy and positivity feeling," said Hindu Temple priest Jayeshbhai Joshi.

They then apply colors to each others' faces as a symbol of forgiveness and acceptance, manifesting positivity for the season.

There is also spiritual music played on the drums and keyboard piano with holy chants.

“We ask the blessings for everyone’s health, a good life, and prosperity in the life to the God on today’s auspicious day. Happy Holi. Namaste," said Patel.

On Saturday, he says temple members will continue the celebration of colors by throwing colorful paint and powder to signify new life and energy for the Spring.