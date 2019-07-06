LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man is facing several charges, including murder, after his grandmother was found dead inside her home.

Deputies discovered 77-year-old Elaine Hall beaten to death inside her home on Neely Wingard Road during a welfare check. The check was reportedly requested by the victim's family.

A short time later, deputies saw 30-year-old Dustin Edward Hoff driving past the home in Hall's van. Hall was Hoff's grandmother, according to a report.

He was pulled over and arrested for driving under suspension. A murder charge was also issued against him after questioning.

Hoff will also face an ill treatment of animals charge after deputies found a dog stabbed to death inside the victim's home.