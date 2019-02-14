SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is charged with 18 counts of voyeurism throughout the city after sneaking photos beneath victims' clothing, and police say there may be more victims.

Police say they have tied Floyd Carlton Bryant, 39, of Sumter, to multiple incidents at various locations throughout the city, including Walmart, T.J. Maxx and Prisma (formerly Palmetto Health) Tuomey Hospital.

Investigators say Bryant would come into close proximity of his victims and, without their knowledge, would take photos and video of them while reaching beneath their clothing.

Bryant was initially charged with two counts of voyeurism in August 2018 after receiving a complaint, police say. Continued investigation linked Bryant to a number of other incidents and victims, many of whom have not been identified, according to police.

Anyone who thinks he or she may be a victim is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.