Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina State University is warning students and faculty about officers pursuing a shooting suspect in near campus.

SC State sent out a text alert to students and faculty early Thursday morning saying a Campus Community Shelter is in place and U.S. Marshals are pursing a shooting suspect near Coleman and Jamison Streets. They urged everyone to use caution.

Details are very limited. We will update you as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WLTX