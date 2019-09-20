ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is on lockdown Friday morning after a reported shooting on campus.

A campus-wide email and text alert from the university was sent out just after 2:30 am. The alert says the shooting occurred at Hugine Suites near Building K.

Students were told, in the alert, to shelter in place and to avoid the area outside of Hugine Suites until further notice.

According to SCSU, Hugine Suites is a co-ed upperclassmen housing complex that has a maximum of 755 students living there.

Each suite has four bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms, a washer and dryer, a refrigerator and microwave. They are also fully furnished with beds, desks, closets, nightstands, couches, tables and chairs.

Campus Safety is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to called Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.