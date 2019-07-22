TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay has announced Friday that after careful consideration and much conversation, the City Council has made the decision to restore the controversial Fallen Officer Monument.

On Tuesday night, the City of Tega Cay announced they decided to remove the monument while they look for a solution that expresses support of "those who risk their lives every day."

Full statement from the city:

After careful consideration and much conversation with people on both sides of the discussion, City Council has made the decision that the Police Officer's Prayer will be restored to its original condition and returned to the Fallen Officers’ Memorial located at the new police station. We want to thank everyone for voicing your opinion, as it’s not always easy to do so on such a sensitive subject. As Mr. Dunn stated before Council July 15th, none of what has transpired was an attack on our Police Department or anyone’s faith. Our City Council and citizens have always been strong supporters of the men and women in blue. We’d like to thank Mr. Dunn and the others who spoke before Council. The respectful exchange of ideas and opinions is truly what makes local government extraordinary. This was a tough week in Tega Cay. It is our hope that we can now move forward together and continue to be the strong, welcoming community that we have always been known for. Regardless of our different viewpoints, our people are what truly makes this City such a wonderful place.

The city originally decided to remove the word "Lord" after backlash from the community. Then, social media was buzzing with others who disagree with the city’s action.

The monument was located at the fallen officers memorial outside the police department. A police spokesman said they started getting complaints, so city leaders had a meeting and decided to remove the references.

The word "Lord" appeared three times in the monument before it was removed. However, removing the word has also caused backlash.

In a statement released Tuesday, city officials say they received comments both locally and nationally in response to the monument.

"We attempted to find a compromise but failed as our community has further divided. In an attempt to find a resolution, we have upset parties on both sides of this issue and for that we are truly sorry," the statement reads.

The Tega Cay Facebook page has dozens of comments about the monument. Some questioned the legality of having the monument on public property.

"It’s nice, but why is there a Christian bible verse and prayer on it? This violates separation of church and state," one woman posted.

Others like longtime resident, Charles Parker, have a different view.

"People on social media complain, and I’m saying, get a life," Parker said. "We were organized as a Christian nation, and I don’t see that that’s really problem of separation of church and state."

Even Congressman Ralph Norman weighed in, posting a video on Facebook.

"You know the last time I checked, it was 'one nation under God,' to have this scratched out is sad, to say the least," Congressman Norman said in the video. "That’s why we’re fighting in Washington, D.C. to put God back in public to buildings like this to put God back in our public schools."

Tega Cay’s city manager told NBC Charlotte the monument, meant to honor law enforcement, was modeled after other monuments that appear across the country at various levels of government.

However, after seeking legal advice, the city decided to remove the references. Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk released the following statement to NBC Charlotte:

The City of Tega Cay and our Police Department understand that not everyone agrees with the religious references that were on the monument located in the Fallen Officers Memorial at our Police Station. We also understand that just as many people are not in agreement that we have removed those references. There was never any intent to hold any group in higher regard than another. This monument was modeled after other monuments that appear across the country at various levels of government honoring law enforcement officers, military veterans and others whose duty is to protect and serve. Be that as it may, after seeking legal advice on the matter and after discussing it at length with City Council, we have made the decision to remove those references. We are public servants and want to make certain that all members of the public, regardless of what their religious beliefs may or may not be, understand that we are here to serve everyone. They will be welcomed into our facilities, whether it be the Police Station or City Hall, they will be treated fairly and with the respect they are owed by us. As the two sides of this issue continue to debate their stance we hope they will do so civilly and respectfully.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

1 dead, 1 injured in Lake Norman jet ski crash

Al Franken says he 'absolutely' regrets resigning from Senate

Panovich: Soaking rain headed to Charlotte, flood threat in mountains