A funeral procession for an East Tennessee man who drove a school bus for more than 57 years included the last bus he drove before retiring — Hawkins County Schools bus no. 89.

The Kingsport Times News reports Robert Brooks started driving for Hawkins in 1958. In 2010, Brooks beat the record for the longest-serving bus driver in the Volunteer State with 52 years.

In 2014 he was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame.

Robert Brooks

TN School Bus Driver Hall of Fame

He retired in 2016 and died on Christmas Day at the age of 84. Brooks' former bus carried his widow and other family members to the cemetery on Saturday.