DESTIN, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed with 10News Wednesday morning that a search is underway for a missing airman.

The search is taking place two nautical miles off the coast of Destin in the Gulf of Mexico.

The call came into the District 8 Sector Mobile Command Center for help locating a missing airman at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard said the missing airman exited a C-130 aircraft over the Gulf.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday that along with its teams are crews from the U.S. Army, two sheriff's offices and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter