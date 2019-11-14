STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teen was reported missing in Statesville on Wednesday, police said.

Isaiah McCurdy, 15, was last seen on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. at Statesville High School.

He is a black male who is about 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 135 lbs.

McCurdy was last seen wearing red Nike shoes, a navy blue Nike windbreaker, and unknown color pants.

If you know his location, call 911.

