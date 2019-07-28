HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Updated Story (7/29/19): Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are still searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, North Carolina, on Saturday, July 27.

More crews have now joined the efforts to find Kevin Mark Lynch, who was reportedly last seen walking along the boundary of the park at The Swag resort.

He is approximately 5'5" tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes, a news release from GSMNP said Monday.

He was last seen wearing brown cotton shorts, a brown shirt with a white tail deer on it and a camouflage baseball cap, the release said.

Lynch is from Woodbridge, New Jersey. He suffers from dementia and may be confused about his location, according to the release.

Kevin Mark Lynch's driver's license photo

GSMNP





Thirteen search teams from a number of different agencies are currently searching for Lynch on and off-trail, the release said. But the search operations remain limited to a number of trained professionals to ensure a systematic and thorough search of the area.

GSMNP

"By limiting the number of searchers in the area, rangers have the best chance to find Lynch quickly," it read. "Dog teams and trackers can be hampered by additional people in the area when searchers are looking for signs of hiker travel."

More than 30 agencies are helping in the effort, according to the release.

GSMNP

"Teams are navigating through dense vegetation and difficult terrain in the remote southeast area of the park looking for any evidence of human travel," it read. "Park officials requested the assistance of six canine search teams through Haywood County Emergency Management. In total, 180 searchers, investigators, and incident command personnel are being utilized in the search effort."

GSMNP

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at (865) 436-1230.

Original Story (7/28/19): Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a 58-year-old man near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, North Carolina. Haywood County has issued a silver alert.

The park said Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen at The Swag Resort along the boundary of the park at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. It said Lynch has mild dementia and may be confused about his location.

He was not carrying any equipment at the time of his disappearance.

If you have seen Lynch or have any information, please contact the park’s Emergency Communications Center at 865-436-1230.

The park is also looking for people who may have been hiking on the Cataloochee Divide Trail after 3:00 p.m. yesterday or have any information regarding the individual after this time period.

Approximately 30 searchers from the National Park Service, Haywood County Search and Rescue and other partner organizations were in the area Sunday looking for Lynch both on and off the trail.

The park said the photo above was taken of Lynch on the day he was last seen. Lynch was wearing a brown colored shirt and hat.