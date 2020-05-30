x
Search underway for missing South Carolina 13-year-old

Levi Chouraki was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday on a bicycle in Simpsonville.
Credit: Greenville County Sheriff's Department
Levi Chouraki

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County deputies say they are conducting an active search for a missing 13-year-old.

Levi Chouraki was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday on a bicycle near Plum Hill Way in Simpsonville, according deputies, who are centering their search in that area.

Levi is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair, who stands 5-feet tall and weigh 90 pounds. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and try to maintain contact with him until law enforcement officials arrive on scene.

