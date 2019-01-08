CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) - A charter boat captain trying to help some anglers enjoy their experience off the North Carolina coast had his own encounter that he won't soon forget.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that one of the fishermen on Rick Caton's boat reeled in a blacktip shark. Caton used a gaff to get the shark in the boat, and that was when the shark turned its head and bit Caton in the right shin.

Caton can be heard yelling on a video of the incident. He got a knife and stabbed the shark in the back, forcing it to let go of his leg. He then poured bleach on the wound to clean it, eliciting more screams.

As for the shark, Caton got the last bite after he cleaned and cooked it.