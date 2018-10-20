JAMESTOWN, N.C. - A positive, genuine - and lasting impact. That's how students, faculty, alumni and parents are remembering a Ragsdale High School assistant principal who was killed in a car crash, earlier this week.

Jean Ransom was a part of the Ragsdale family for fifteen years. She cared about her students - treating them with fairness, and respect.

If you knew her at Ragsdale High, you may have known about her passion for Ford Mustangs, or her green thumb - always watering the plants in the front office. But what the students and alumni say they remember most - is how she made them feel: like someone who mattered.

Friday night in Jamestown was quiet. Not just because the football game was away - or that students were home for the weekend, but because Ragsdale High School lost a someone dear: Assistant Principal Jean Ransom was killed in a head on car crash earlier this week.

“I couldn't quite process it at first,” said senior Christopher Coke, “It's been a few days and it's starting to settle in that she's gone. She's not going to be here.”

As the sun went down, a crowd gathered - all to pay respects, share memories and talk about Ransom's very real impact on their lives, especially to the students who were sometimes overlooked.

“She would love to bring the confidence out of them -to be able to finish, to be able to stay out of trouble,” said Tameka Hunt, “That was her gift to the students here at Ragsdale.”

“There are students that she never directly talked to, or students that she was talking to quite often, but everybody was impacted by her because she really did have a smile that would brighten up the day,” said Miguel Munoz.

The sky went dark. The candles burned down, and the moment of silence ceased. But Ransom's legacy will live on.

“Good work is never in vain. When you are an example, and when you are kind, and when you are humble, and when you show grace… No matter where you go, no matter if you leave this earth, people will never forget how you made them feel,” said former student Jordan Cameron.

There will be a visitation for Mrs. Ransom Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Rich & Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington.

