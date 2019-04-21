NORFOLK, Va. — A Sentara Nightingale crew captured a marriage proposal etched into a field during a nighttime flight in North Carolina several weeks ago.

In a Facebook post on its page, the crew said they were "wondering whatever happened with the suitor's request, and through the magic of social media now we know."

Rebecca Garber said "yes" to Randall Godfrey's marriage proposal.

Godfrey took Garber up on a plane ride for the proposal.

Rebecca Garber said "yes" to Randall Godfrey's marriage proposal.

Rebecca Garber & Randall Godfrey

Garber's twin sister reached out to 13News Now to share the post.

The Nightingale Team wished the couple congratulations!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.