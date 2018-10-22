WASHINGTON -- A shooting was reported on Monday afternoon outside of the Fox 5 news station in Northwest, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m at the news station located at 5100 Wisconsin Avenue in the Friendship Heights neighborhood.
A security guard discharged a weapon against the subject. Fox 5 reported that the shooting happened after a man attempted to enter the building. Due to safety protocol, the man did not make it inside the building or the newsroom.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Fox 5 Anchor Jim Lokay took to Twitter to report that everyone at the news station was OK.
The station was on lockdown until all the employees were deemed safe.
No further information has been reported at this time.
