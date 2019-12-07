GREENSBORO, N.C. — State Attorney General Josh Stein wants to put an end to robocalls, and he needs your help.

He wants you to sign a petition and share your frustrations. Stein is leading a group of 40 attorneys general who want to stop robocalls.

Attorney General Stein said he hears about people's problems with unwanted calls when he travels around the state.

Stein says your concerns will help him fight for your privacy and your peace of mind.

To sign the petition, click here.

