COLUMBIA, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old endangered man.

The Trell County Sheriff's Office said Roy William Manley was last seen on Soundside Street in Columbia, North Carolina.

He was wearing dark blue pants, a black and white checkered shirt, a blue jacket and glasses.

The 76-year-old man could be driving a white Lincoln with NC license plates that read FEN6903.

Manley is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair.

Sheriffs said Manley is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Manley whereabouts should call the Tyrell County Sheriff's Office at 252-796-2251.

