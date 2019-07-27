CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man, David Gary, who is believed to be endangered, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation into his disappearance. Gary suffers from dementia, and CMPD said his family is concerned about his well-being.

Gary left his home around 1:30 p.m. on July 27 and was seen driving a 2018 Burgundy Subaru Crosstrek displaying NC Tag: FEH-5458, according to CMPD.

He has gray balding hair and brown eyes. Gary is 80 years old and five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs 170 pounds.

Gary was last seen in Charlotte at 1317 E. 35th St. Apartment A. Officials don't know where he might be traveling.

Anyone who has information on Gary and his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.