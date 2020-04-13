WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman from Winston-Salem.

Investigators said 30-year-old Rachel June Hester has brown eyes with brown hair and is 5'6.

Winston-Salem police said Ms. Hester has threatened to commit suicide and may have a substance abuse problem.

