Minor hit after shots fired into apartment, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment, striking a minor inside.
It happened at an apartment on Echo Glenn Drive around 9:20 Friday night.
When officers arrived, 50-year-old Shiree Moorehead said she was awakened by gunshots.
Police say she went to check on a minor who was sleeping in another bedroom to find the child was shot.
The young victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.
Officer say Ms. Moorehead was not injured during the incident.
There is no further information to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing and is currently being investigated by the Gun Crime Reduction Unit (GCRU).
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.