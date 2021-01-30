Minor hit after shots fired into apartment, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police say a woman and a minor were sleeping when shots were fired into an apartment unit Friday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment, striking a minor inside.

It happened at an apartment on Echo Glenn Drive around 9:20 Friday night.

When officers arrived, 50-year-old Shiree Moorehead said she was awakened by gunshots.

Police say she went to check on a minor who was sleeping in another bedroom to find the child was shot.

The young victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

Officer say Ms. Moorehead was not injured during the incident.

There is no further information to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing and is currently being investigated by the Gun Crime Reduction Unit (GCRU).