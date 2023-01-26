Texas Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more people could be involved.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Rangers and Live Oak Police are investigating a gruesome murder involving bleach and a body that was dumped. KENS 5 with a warning that the information may be hard to read.

On Thursday, investigators collected evidence inside a home off Montgomery Drive and Gibbs Sprawl Road. In November, inside the home, is where investigators say 31-year-old Matthew Pacheco McKinney was shot and killed, tied-up, and tortured. A month later, the victim’s body was found in a brushy area. Now, the victim’s family is stunned as they’re learning about recent arrests in the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, so far, investigators have connected at least three people to this murder. On Wednesday, Justin Hunt was arrested by SWAT. On Thursday, Noel Desselle turned herself in according to police. The third suspect David Castleberry is already in jail charged in connection to another murder.

KENS 5 spoke with the victim’s mom, Stephanie Pacheco, who is heartbroken.

“Regardless of whatever my son did,” she said. “He didn’t deserve that. He really did not deserve that.”

The arrest affidavit reveals what police said happened the day of the murder. Investigators said McKinney got into a physical fight with Castleberry. Witnesses said at one point McKinney took out a knife and that’s when Hunt reportedly took out a gun. Investigators said Hunt shot McKinney. The affidavit states before dying, McKinney was tied-up, tortured, and injected with bleach. About five minutes away, on O'Connor Rd, investigators said the 31-year-old’s body was dumped in the area. His remains weren't found until last month.

Recently investigators interviewed Castleberry, who is already in jail, for another murder in Atascosa County. He said he and Desselle dumped McKinney’s body. Desselle turned herself in Thursday, according to police.

As for Hunt, who was already on house arrest and on parole with an ankle monitor, he was taken into custody by SWAT on Wednesday.

“I just want justice for my son,” the mom said. “I just want justice for my son.”