LONGS, S.C. — Grand Strand Sandwich Company is recalling Lunch Box Chicken Salad Fresh Wedges, Lunch Box Chicken Salad Frozen Wedges and Fresh and Local Chicken Salad Croissants due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed between September 4, 2019 until October 2, 2019. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in convenience stores and vending machines located in South and North Carolina.

The following products are affected:

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kirk McCumbee at 1-843-399-2999 Monday – Thursday 8AM - 4PM, Friday from 8AM - 3PM EST.

For more information, see the FDA Notice HERE.