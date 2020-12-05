MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Horry County police are warning North and South Carolinians to be mindful of cannonball jellyfish ahead of vacation season.

The police department posted the warning on Facebook.

“Cannonball jellyfish, also called jelly balls or cabbageheads are very common on our beaches right now,” Horry County police said.

The department said cannonball jellyfish can cause slight itching or eye irritation but do not cause painful stings like other jellyfish.

Horry County police recommends simply watching your step to avoid the jellyfish.

