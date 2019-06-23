COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trooper with S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) has died in an off-duty incident, according to the S.C. Department of Pubic Safety (SCDPS).

Trooper First Class Jesse D. Cannon, a member of the Troop 8 Criminal Interdiction Unit died Saturday in Greenville around 2:30 p.m, officials say.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. No additional details surrounding Cannon's death were immediately available.

Cannon had served with S.C. Highway Patrol since 2014. He was a K9 handler in Troop Three.

“Trooper Cannon took great pride in his work and served his department well as a member of our Criminal Interdiction Team," said SCHP Col. Chris Williamson. "We will continue to stand alongside the Cannon family during the difficult days ahead.”

In a statement released by the department, SCDPS director Leroy Smith said, Our hearts are heavy as we continue to keep TFC Cannon’s family as well as the members of the Troop Eight and Troop Three teams in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time”