Pieces of Murdaugh estate go up for bid at Thursday auction

Liberty Auction has pieces from Colleton County estate for bid Thursday, March 23

PEMBROKE, Ga. — The latest chapter of the Murdaugh story takes an interesting turn as items from the family estate go up for bid at a Georgia auction house Thursday.

Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia posted photos of items from "a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina."

WLTX was able to independently confirm items marked 3-35 are from the Murdaugh estate, owned by Alex and Maggie.

The auction site has photos of leather sofas, monogrammed pillows, tortoiseshell lamps, and hunting lodge-themed crockery among the items up for bid.

The auction will be in-person at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Liberty Auction warehouse at 101 S Industrial Blvd in Pembroke, Georgia. Pembroke is in Bryan County -- about three hours south of Columbia.

Alex and Maggie Murdaugh's 1,772-acre Moselle estate is under contract for $3.9 million, according to the brokerage site.

On March 3, a Colleton County jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and his younger son Paul. Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in that case.

He is still facing almost 100 charges for financial crimes where he has admitted to stealing money from clients and former law partners.