Alex Murdaugh's attorneys file motion for new trial in murder case

New evidence has allegedly been discovered that attorneys believe warrant a new trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the South Carolina State House on behalf of their client, claiming new evidence has been discovered in the double murder case and they will file a motion for a new trial.

Murdaugh is in prison, serving two consecutive life sentences after a Colleton County jury found him guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. He is also expected to plead guilty to a host of financial crimes -- where he has admitted to stealing money from clients and business partners -- in federal court on September 21.

In this latest development, WLTX is among other news organizations to receive an email from Murdaugh's attorneys announcing the 2 p.m. press conference. It is unclear in the email whether this new evidence relates to the crime itself or to allegations of jury tampering that has been hinted at by Griffin.