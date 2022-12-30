x
Dig In 2 It!

Bacteria that caused baby formula recall fuels 53 more voluntary recalls | Dig In 2 It

Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalled dozens of products over concerns of Cronobacter contamination.

FRESNO, Calif. — Fifty-three nutritional and beverage products were voluntarily recalled after potential microbial contamination, according to the FDA.

The FDA says Lyons Magnus recalled its products due to its potential exposure to Cronobacter sakazakii, or just Cronobacter, and other organisms.

The administration said that while Cronobacter infection is rare, symptoms can include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections. They said vulnerable and immunocompromised people might be more susceptible to infection. Those groups include people over the age of 65 and infants.

The FDA did clarify that Lyons Maguns' current recall did not include any products intended for infants one year or younger.

These are the products included in the recall:

Lyons Ready Care

  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 045796100466
    • UPC Case: 10045796100463
    • Lot Code: 4512, 5512, 5902
    • Best Buy Date: 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 11/1/2022
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
    24ct/8 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 045796100442 
    • UPC Case: 10045796100449 
    • Lot Code: 0012 
    • Best Buy Date: 11/6/2022
  • 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 045796100497 
    • UPC Case: 10045796100494 
    • Lot Code: 1412, 6312, 9312, 9902
    • Best Buy Date: 2/15/2023, 2/10/2023, 2/13/2023, 1/4/2023
  • 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 045796100503 
    • UPC Case: 10045796100500 
    • Lot Code: 8212 
    • Best Buy Date: 2/2/2023
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 045796100459 
    • UPC Case: 10045796100456 
    • Lot Code: 3512, 4512, 7902
    • Best Buy Date: 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 11/3/2022
  • 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 045796100916 
    • UPC Case: 10045796100913 
    • Lot Code: 6312, 6512, 7512, 8512, 8902, 9902 
    • Best Buy Date: 2/10/2023, 3/2/2023, 3/3/2023, 3/4/2023, 1/3/2023, 1/4/2023
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
    24ct/8 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 045796100435 
    • UPC Case: 10045796100432 
    • Lot Code: 3712, 5212, 5712, 8512, 8902, 4712, 9902 
    • Best Buy Date: 1/18/2023, 12/1/2022, 1/20/2023, 1/3/2023, 11/4/2022, 1/19/2023, 11/5/2022 
Lyons Barista Style 

  • Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 045796101654 
    • UPC Case: 10045796101651 
    • Lot Code: 2012, 3012, 3712, 4012, 5712, 5012
    • Best Buy Date: 1/7/2023, 1/8/2023, 3/19/2023, 1/9/2023, 3/21/2023, 1/10/2023
  • Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 045796101791 
    • UPC Case: 10045796101798 
    • Lot Code: 1612, 2612, 2712, 3612, 8412
    • Best Buy Date: 3/7/2023, 3/8/2023, 3/18/2023, 3/9/2023, 2/22/2023 
  • Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 045796101807 
    • UPC Case: 10045796101804 
    • Lot Code: 0612, 2212, 3212, 4212, 6412, 7412
    • Best Buy Date: 3/6/2023, 1/27/2023, 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, 2/20/2023, 2/21/2023 
Pirq

  • Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
    12ct/325ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 857690008065 
    • UPC Case: 857690008164 
    • Lot Code: 5412, 6412, 7412, 8012, 9012
    • Best Buy Date: 5/25/2023, 5/26/2023, 5/27/2023, 4/18/2023, 4/19/2023
  • Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
    12ct/325ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 857690008089 
    • UPC Case: 857690008140 
    • Lot Code: 8412, 9412
    • Best Buy Date: 7/27/2023, 7/28/2023
  •  Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
    12ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 857690008041 
    • UPC Case: 857690008157 
    • Lot Code: 3412, 4412, 5012
    • Best Buy Date: 5/23/2023, 5/24/2023, 4/15/2023
  • Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
    4ct/325ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 857690008065 
    • UPC Case: 857690008294 
    • Lot Code: 9012
    • Best Buy Date: 4/19/2023
  • Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
    4ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 857690008089 
    • UPC Case: 857690008270 
    • Lot Code: 8412 
    • Best Buy Date: 7/27/2023 
  • Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
    4ct/325ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 857690008041
    • UPC Case: 857690008287 
    • Lot Code: 4412, 6012, 7012
    • Best Buy Date: 5/24/2023, 4/16/2023, 4/17/2023
  • Plant Protein Very Strawberry
    12ct/325ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 857690008300 
    • UPC Case: 857690008331 
    • Lot Code: 4412, 5412, 7012, 8012
    • Best Buy Date: 7/23/2023, 7/24/2023, 6/16/2023, 6/17/2023
  • Plant Protein Very Strawberry
    4ct/325ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 857690008300 
    • UPC Case: 857690008317 
    • Lot Code: 7012 
    • Best Buy Date: 6/16/2023 
Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club) 

  • Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 70074685656 
    • UPC Case: 70074685649 
    • Lot Code: 400254X00, 400264X00, 400274X00, 410364X00 
    • Best Buy Date: 8/1/2023, 9/1/2023
  • Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 70074685670
    • UPC Case: 70074685663 
    • Lot Code: 400244X00, 410354X00 
    • Best Buy Date: 8/1/2023, 9/1/2023
  • Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 70074685632 
    • UPC Case: 70074685625 
    • Lot Code: 400194X00, 400204X00, 400214X00, 400224X00, 400234X00, 410294X00, 410304X00, 410314X00, 410334X00, 410344X00 
    • Best Buy Date: 8/1/2023, 9/1/2023
Aloha 

  • Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
    4ct/330ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 842096112355 
    • UPC Case: 10842096142359 
    • Lot Code: 8312, 9312
    • Best Buy Date: 7/12/2023, 7/13/2023
  • Coconut Plant-Based Protein
    4ct/330ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 842096112379 
    • UPC Case: 10842096142373 
    • Lot Code: 7312 
    • Best Buy Date: 7/11/2023 
  • Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
    4ct/330ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 842096112348 
    • UPC Case: 10842096142342 
    • Lot Code: 7312 
    • Best Buy Date: 7/11/2023
  • Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
    4ct/330ml cartons
    • UPC Carton: 842096112386 
    • UPC Case: 10842096142380 
    • Lot Code: 0412, 9312
    • Best Buy Date: 7/19/2023, 7/18/2023
Intelligentsia

  • ColdCoffee
    12ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 800222000969 
    • UPC Case: 10800222000966 
    • Lot Code: 9212 
    • Best Buy Date: 12/7/2022 
  • Oat Latte
    12ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 800222000976 
    • UPC Case: 10800222000980 
    • Lot Code: 7112, 8112
    • Best Buy Date: 1/4/2023, 1/5/2023
Kate Farms

  • Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
    12ct/250ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 851823006904 
    • UPC Case: 851823006904 
    • Lot Code: 2512, 3512, 4512, 5512, 6512
    • Best Buy Date: 6/1/2023, 6/2/2023, 6/3/2023, 6/4/2023, 6/5/2023
Oatly

  • Oat-Milk Barista Edition
    12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel) 
    • UPC Carton: 190646630058 
    • UPC Case: 10190646630055 
    • Lot Code: 112, 1112, 2902, 3902, 4902, 6112, 9012
    • Best Buy Date: 4/20/2023, 4/21/2023, 4/2/2023, 4/3/2023, 4/4/2023, 4/26/2023, 4/19/2023
Premier Protein 

  • Chocolate
    12ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843714477 
    • UPC Case: 643843714200 
    • Lot Code: 2412/2142BT, 3412/2143BT, 4612/2164BT, 5612/2165BT, 66122166BT 
    • Best Buy Date: 7/20/2023, 7/21/2023, 8/11/2023, 8/12/2023, 8/13/2023
  • Vanilla
    18ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843715351 
    • UPC Case: 643843718642 
    • Lot Code: 0012/2100BT 1012/2101BT 1212/2121BT 1612/2161BT 2012/2102BT 2212/2122BT 3012/2103BT 3012/2103BT 
    • Best Buy Date: 6/8/2023, 6/9/2023, 6/29/2023, 8/8/2023, 6/10/2023, 6/30/2023, 6/11/2023, 6/12/2023
  • Chocolate
    18ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843715344 
    • UPC Case: 643843718581 
    • Lot Code: 9712/2179BT 
    • Best Buy Date: 8/26/2023 
  • Vanilla
    12ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843714507 
    • UPC Case: 643843713944 
    • Lot Code: 0612/2160BT, 4902/2094BT, 9512/2159BT 
    • Best Buy Date: 8/7/2023, 6/2/2023, 8/6/2023
  • Vanilla
    4ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843714507 
    • UPC Case: 643843714736 
    • Lot Code: 4902/2094BT, 5902/2095BT, 6902/2096BT, 7902/2097BT, 8902/2098BT
    • Best Buy Date: 6/2/2023, 6/3/2023, 6/4/2023, 6/5/2023, 6/6/2023
  • Café Latte
    4ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843716686 
    • UPC Case: 643843716662 
    • Lot Code: 3212/2123BT, 4212/2124BT, 5212/2125BT, 62122126BT, 7212/2127BT
    • Best Buy Date: 7/1/2023, 7/2/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023
  • Café Latte
    18ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843716655 
    • UPC Case: 643843718567 
    • Lot Code: 8212/2128BT
    • Best Buy Date: 7/6/2023 
  • Vanilla
    15ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 643843714507 
    • UPC Case: 643843720461 
    • Lot Code: 5902/2095BT 
    • Best Buy Date: 6/3/2023 
MRE

  • Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
    4ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 810044573893 
    • UPC Case: 10810044573968 
    • Lot Code: 2112, 3112, 9612
    • Best Buy Date: 4/22/2023, 4/23/2023, 6/18/2023
  • Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
    4ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 810044573916
    • UPC Case: 10810044573944
    • Lot Code: 3112, 4112, 5112
    • Best Buy Date: 4/23/2023, 4/24/2023, 4/25/2023
  • Salted Caramel Protein Shake
    4ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 810044573923 
    • UPC Case: 10810044573937 
    • Lot Code: 1112, 2112, 7612, 8612
    • Best Buy Date: 4/21/2023, 4/22/2023, 6/16/2023, 6/17/2023
  • Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
    4ct/330ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 810044573909 
    • UPC Case: 10810044573951 
    • Lot Code: 0112, 1112, 6612, 7612
    • Best Buy Date: 4/20/2023, 4/21/2023, 6/15/2023, 6/16/2023
Stumptown 

  • Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
    12ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 855186006878 
    • UPC Case: 10855186006875 
    • Lot Code: 3312, 4312
    • Best Buy Date: 1/29/2022, 12/10/2022
  • Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
    12ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 855186006892
    • UPC Case: 10855186006892 
    • Lot Code: 4312, 5312
    • Best Buy Date: 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022
  • Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
    12ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 855186006892 
    • UPC Case: 10855186006892 
    • Lot Code: 6312 
    • Best Buy Date: 12/12/2022 
  • Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
    12ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 855186006861 
    • UPC Case: 855186006861 
    • Lot Code: 0412, 1412
    • Best Buy Date: 12/16/2022, 12/17/2023
  • Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
    12ct/325ml cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 855156306847 
    • UPC Case: 10855186006844 
    • Lot Code: 2312, 3312
    • Best Buy Date: 12/8/2022, 12/9/2022
Imperial 

  • Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 074865927307 
    • UPC Case: 10074865927304 
    • Lot Code: 2312, 3312, 7112, 8112, 8612
    • Best Buy Date: 2/6/2023, 2/7/2023, 1/22/2023, 1/23/2023, 3/14/2023
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 0734730556147
    • UPC Case: 10734730556144 
    • Lot Code: 5512, 5902, 6902, 7212
    • Best Buy Date: 12/31/2022, 11/1/2022, 11/22/022, 12/3/2022
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
    24ct/8 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 074865945493 
    • UPC Case: 10074865945490 
    • Lot Code: 0012, 2212, 3212, 4212, 5712, 6712, 9902
    • Best Buy Date: 11/6/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022, 11/30/2022, 1/20/2023, 1/21/2023, 1/15/2022
  • Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons
    • UPC Carton: 0734730310749 
    • UPC Case: 10734730310746 
    • Lot Code: 1902, 1312
    • Best Buy Date: 12/27/2022, 2/5/2023
  • Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 074865927321
    • UPC Case: 10074865927328
    • Lot Code: 0012, 1412, 9512, 9902
    • Best Buy Date: 1/5/2023, 2/15/2023, 3/5/2023, 1/4/2023
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
    12ct/32 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 0734730556154 
    • UPC Case: 10734730556151 
    • Lot Code: 2512, 3512, 6902
    • Best Buy Date: 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 11/2/2022
  • Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
    24ct/8 fl oz cartons 
    • UPC Carton: 074865945509 
    • UPC Case: 10074865945506 
    • Lot Code: 4212, 6212
    • Best Buy Date: 11/30/2022, 12/2/2022
If you have any of these recalled products, the FDA says you should throw them away immediately or return them to the store you bought them from. You can call Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557 or visit its website.

