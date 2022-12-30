Bacteria that caused baby formula recall fuels 53 more voluntary recalls | Dig In 2 It

Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalled dozens of products over concerns of Cronobacter contamination.

FRESNO, Calif. — Fifty-three nutritional and beverage products were voluntarily recalled after potential microbial contamination, according to the FDA.

The FDA says Lyons Magnus recalled its products due to its potential exposure to Cronobacter sakazakii, or just Cronobacter, and other organisms.

The administration said that while Cronobacter infection is rare, symptoms can include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections. They said vulnerable and immunocompromised people might be more susceptible to infection. Those groups include people over the age of 65 and infants.

The FDA did clarify that Lyons Maguns' current recall did not include any products intended for infants one year or younger.

These are the products included in the recall:

Lyons Ready Care

Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100466 UPC Case: 10045796100463 Lot Code: 4512, 5512, 5902 Best Buy Date: 12/30/2022, 12/31/2022, 11/1/2022

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100442 UPC Case: 10045796100449 Lot Code: 0012 Best Buy Date: 11/6/2022

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100497 UPC Case: 10045796100494 Lot Code: 1412, 6312, 9312, 9902 Best Buy Date: 2/15/2023, 2/10/2023, 2/13/2023, 1/4/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100503 UPC Case: 10045796100500 Lot Code: 8212 Best Buy Date: 2/2/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100459 UPC Case: 10045796100456 Lot Code: 3512, 4512, 7902 Best Buy Date: 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022, 11/3/2022

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100916 UPC Case: 10045796100913 Lot Code: 6312, 6512, 7512, 8512, 8902, 9902 Best Buy Date: 2/10/2023, 3/2/2023, 3/3/2023, 3/4/2023, 1/3/2023, 1/4/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796100435 UPC Case: 10045796100432 Lot Code: 3712, 5212, 5712, 8512, 8902, 4712, 9902 Best Buy Date: 1/18/2023, 12/1/2022, 1/20/2023, 1/3/2023, 11/4/2022, 1/19/2023, 11/5/2022

24ct/8 fl oz cartons

Lyons Barista Style

Almond Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796101654 UPC Case: 10045796101651 Lot Code: 2012, 3012, 3712, 4012, 5712, 5012 Best Buy Date: 1/7/2023, 1/8/2023, 3/19/2023, 1/9/2023, 3/21/2023, 1/10/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796101791 UPC Case: 10045796101798 Lot Code: 1612, 2612, 2712, 3612, 8412 Best Buy Date: 3/7/2023, 3/8/2023, 3/18/2023, 3/9/2023, 2/22/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Oat Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 045796101807 UPC Case: 10045796101804 Lot Code: 0612, 2212, 3212, 4212, 6412, 7412 Best Buy Date: 3/6/2023, 1/27/2023, 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023, 2/20/2023, 2/21/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons

Pirq

Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008065 UPC Case: 857690008164 Lot Code: 5412, 6412, 7412, 8012, 9012 Best Buy Date: 5/25/2023, 5/26/2023, 5/27/2023, 4/18/2023, 4/19/2023

12ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Caramel Coffee

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008089 UPC Case: 857690008140 Lot Code: 8412, 9412 Best Buy Date: 7/27/2023, 7/28/2023

12ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Golden Vanilla

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008041 UPC Case: 857690008157 Lot Code: 3412, 4412, 5012 Best Buy Date: 5/23/2023, 5/24/2023, 4/15/2023

12ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate

4ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008065 UPC Case: 857690008294 Lot Code: 9012 Best Buy Date: 4/19/2023

4ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Caramel Coffee

4ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008089 UPC Case: 857690008270 Lot Code: 8412 Best Buy Date: 7/27/2023

4ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Golden Vanilla

4ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008041 UPC Case: 857690008287 Lot Code: 4412, 6012, 7012 Best Buy Date: 5/24/2023, 4/16/2023, 4/17/2023

4ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Very Strawberry

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008300 UPC Case: 857690008331 Lot Code: 4412, 5412, 7012, 8012 Best Buy Date: 7/23/2023, 7/24/2023, 6/16/2023, 6/17/2023

12ct/325ml cartons Plant Protein Very Strawberry

4ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 857690008300 UPC Case: 857690008317 Lot Code: 7012 Best Buy Date: 6/16/2023

4ct/325ml cartons

Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)

Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons UPC Carton: 70074685656 UPC Case: 70074685649 Lot Code: 400254X00, 400264X00, 400274X00, 410364X00 Best Buy Date: 8/1/2023, 9/1/2023

Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons UPC Carton: 70074685670 UPC Case: 70074685663 Lot Code: 400244X00, 410354X00 Best Buy Date: 8/1/2023, 9/1/2023

Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons UPC Carton: 70074685632 UPC Case: 70074685625 Lot Code: 400194X00, 400204X00, 400214X00, 400224X00, 400234X00, 410294X00, 410304X00, 410314X00, 410334X00, 410344X00 Best Buy Date: 8/1/2023, 9/1/2023



Aloha

Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 842096112355 UPC Case: 10842096142359 Lot Code: 8312, 9312 Best Buy Date: 7/12/2023, 7/13/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Coconut Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 842096112379 UPC Case: 10842096142373 Lot Code: 7312 Best Buy Date: 7/11/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Vanilla Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 842096112348 UPC Case: 10842096142342 Lot Code: 7312 Best Buy Date: 7/11/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 842096112386 UPC Case: 10842096142380 Lot Code: 0412, 9312 Best Buy Date: 7/19/2023, 7/18/2023

4ct/330ml cartons

Intelligentsia

ColdCoffee

12ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 800222000969 UPC Case: 10800222000966 Lot Code: 9212 Best Buy Date: 12/7/2022

12ct/330ml cartons Oat Latte

12ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 800222000976 UPC Case: 10800222000980 Lot Code: 7112, 8112 Best Buy Date: 1/4/2023, 1/5/2023

12ct/330ml cartons

Kate Farms

Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla

12ct/250ml cartons UPC Carton: 851823006904 UPC Case: 851823006904 Lot Code: 2512, 3512, 4512, 5512, 6512 Best Buy Date: 6/1/2023, 6/2/2023, 6/3/2023, 6/4/2023, 6/5/2023

12ct/250ml cartons

Oatly

Oat-Milk Barista Edition

12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel) UPC Carton: 190646630058 UPC Case: 10190646630055 Lot Code: 112, 1112, 2902, 3902, 4902, 6112, 9012 Best Buy Date: 4/20/2023, 4/21/2023, 4/2/2023, 4/3/2023, 4/4/2023, 4/26/2023, 4/19/2023

12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)

Premier Protein

Chocolate

12ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843714477 UPC Case: 643843714200 Lot Code: 2412/2142BT, 3412/2143BT, 4612/2164BT, 5612/2165BT, 66122166BT Best Buy Date: 7/20/2023, 7/21/2023, 8/11/2023, 8/12/2023, 8/13/2023

12ct/330ml cartons Vanilla

18ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843715351 UPC Case: 643843718642 Lot Code: 0012/2100BT 1012/2101BT 1212/2121BT 1612/2161BT 2012/2102BT 2212/2122BT 3012/2103BT 3012/2103BT Best Buy Date: 6/8/2023, 6/9/2023, 6/29/2023, 8/8/2023, 6/10/2023, 6/30/2023, 6/11/2023, 6/12/2023

18ct/330ml cartons Chocolate

18ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843715344 UPC Case: 643843718581 Lot Code: 9712/2179BT Best Buy Date: 8/26/2023

18ct/330ml cartons Vanilla

12ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843714507 UPC Case: 643843713944 Lot Code: 0612/2160BT, 4902/2094BT, 9512/2159BT Best Buy Date: 8/7/2023, 6/2/2023, 8/6/2023

12ct/330ml cartons Vanilla

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843714507 UPC Case: 643843714736 Lot Code: 4902/2094BT, 5902/2095BT, 6902/2096BT, 7902/2097BT, 8902/2098BT Best Buy Date: 6/2/2023, 6/3/2023, 6/4/2023, 6/5/2023, 6/6/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Café Latte

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843716686 UPC Case: 643843716662 Lot Code: 3212/2123BT, 4212/2124BT, 5212/2125BT, 62122126BT, 7212/2127BT Best Buy Date: 7/1/2023, 7/2/2023, 7/3/2023, 7/4/2023, 7/5/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Café Latte

18ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843716655 UPC Case: 643843718567 Lot Code: 8212/2128BT Best Buy Date: 7/6/2023

18ct/330ml cartons Vanilla

15ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 643843714507 UPC Case: 643843720461 Lot Code: 5902/2095BT Best Buy Date: 6/3/2023

15ct/330ml cartons

MRE

Cookies & Cream Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 810044573893 UPC Case: 10810044573968 Lot Code: 2112, 3112, 9612 Best Buy Date: 4/22/2023, 4/23/2023, 6/18/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Milk Chocolate Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 810044573916 UPC Case: 10810044573944 Lot Code: 3112, 4112, 5112 Best Buy Date: 4/23/2023, 4/24/2023, 4/25/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Salted Caramel Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 810044573923 UPC Case: 10810044573937 Lot Code: 1112, 2112, 7612, 8612 Best Buy Date: 4/21/2023, 4/22/2023, 6/16/2023, 6/17/2023

4ct/330ml cartons Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons UPC Carton: 810044573909 UPC Case: 10810044573951 Lot Code: 0112, 1112, 6612, 7612 Best Buy Date: 4/20/2023, 4/21/2023, 6/15/2023, 6/16/2023

4ct/330ml cartons

Stumptown

Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 855186006878 UPC Case: 10855186006875 Lot Code: 3312, 4312 Best Buy Date: 1/29/2022, 12/10/2022

12ct/325ml cartons Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 855186006892 UPC Case: 10855186006892 Lot Code: 4312, 5312 Best Buy Date: 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022

12ct/325ml cartons Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 855186006892 UPC Case: 10855186006892 Lot Code: 6312 Best Buy Date: 12/12/2022

12ct/325ml cartons Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 855186006861 UPC Case: 855186006861 Lot Code: 0412, 1412 Best Buy Date: 12/16/2022, 12/17/2023

12ct/325ml cartons Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original

12ct/325ml cartons UPC Carton: 855156306847 UPC Case: 10855186006844 Lot Code: 2312, 3312 Best Buy Date: 12/8/2022, 12/9/2022

12ct/325ml cartons

Imperial

Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 074865927307 UPC Case: 10074865927304 Lot Code: 2312, 3312, 7112, 8112, 8612 Best Buy Date: 2/6/2023, 2/7/2023, 1/22/2023, 1/23/2023, 3/14/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 0734730556147 UPC Case: 10734730556144 Lot Code: 5512, 5902, 6902, 7212 Best Buy Date: 12/31/2022, 11/1/2022, 11/22/022, 12/3/2022

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 074865945493 UPC Case: 10074865945490 Lot Code: 0012, 2212, 3212, 4212, 5712, 6712, 9902 Best Buy Date: 11/6/2022, 11/28/2022, 11/29/2022, 11/30/2022, 1/20/2023, 1/21/2023, 1/15/2022

24ct/8 fl oz cartons Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 0734730310749 UPC Case: 10734730310746 Lot Code: 1902, 1312 Best Buy Date: 12/27/2022, 2/5/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 074865927321 UPC Case: 10074865927328 Lot Code: 0012, 1412, 9512, 9902 Best Buy Date: 1/5/2023, 2/15/2023, 3/5/2023, 1/4/2023

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 0734730556154 UPC Case: 10734730556151 Lot Code: 2512, 3512, 6902 Best Buy Date: 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 11/2/2022

12ct/32 fl oz cartons Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons UPC Carton: 074865945509 UPC Case: 10074865945506 Lot Code: 4212, 6212 Best Buy Date: 11/30/2022, 12/2/2022

24ct/8 fl oz cartons