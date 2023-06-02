Now the Chinese 'spy balloon' is down, what was it for?

Military divers are searching the ocean for pieces of the balloon that was shot down over the weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — U.S. military divers are searching the Atlantic Ocean for pieces of the balloon that was shot down near North Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

Video taken from spectators shows the balloon falling before splitting into several pieces. U.S. Defense hopes to collect all of the pieces and analyze them for more information at the FBI lab.

Madison Bushey-Raines, from Greensboro, was there when the fighter jet fired a single missile to take down that balloon.

"I'm never going to see anything like this again. It's so unique and special. They hit it for about 15 seconds we were finally able to hear it, it broke through the sound wave. Everyone just started chanting "USA". The store next door started playing born in the USA. It was a really patriotic moment for us".

What was the balloon?

The Chinese balloon was the size of two or three school buses. It was carrying a bunch of cameras and antennas, powered by solar panels, and steered by a rudder.

Chinese leaders claim it was a weather balloon that lost its way, but former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it's the latest in a long line of Chinese spying.



"This is part of a sustained campaign of espionage against the united states. So I'm hoping this is kind of a wake-up call for all of us. It's really time for us to recognize that the Chinese communist party is engaged in this sustained campaign against the United States", said McMaster.

Where did the balloon go and what did it see?

It was first spotted over Alaska on January 28, then it moved into Canadian airspace, before crossing back into U.S. territory last Tuesday. The balloon then moved passed over sensitive nuclear sites in Montana before heading east, towards North Carolina. It was shot down Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. Pentagon officials said the balloon hovered around 60,000 feet in the air, nearly double where the height a commercial airplane would fly.