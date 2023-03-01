Fantasy football leagues are using their winnings to support Damar Hamlin

Instead of pocketing the winnings, these people decided their money would be better spent helping others.

As news of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest spread online, so did a link to the football player's GoFundMe page.

The website shows Hamlin created the fundraiser in December 2020, with the humble goal of raising $2,500 to buy toys for children in the Pittsburgh suburb where he grew up.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote in the website's bio. "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive."

He was able to distribute gifts to children in his community that year and continued to use his foundation to support his community.

"Everybody's following Twitter to try to get updates about his status and whatnot," said Peter Gannon, a member of a fantasy football league member in Albany, New York. "I stumbled upon the fact that they were collecting money for this toy drive that he conducted back in his hometown."

Gannon and his fantasy team, "The Capital District Fantasy Football League" chipped in their $850 prize pool. They, along with more than 178 thousand other donors have brought the fundraiser's total to over $5 million.

While our Fanatasy Football league final hangs in the balance as a result of last nights suspended game — we all elected to send the entire prize pool to @HamlinIsland favorite charitable cause. Wishing him, his teammates and all involved the best. pic.twitter.com/r0Ln8LEqp4 — Peter Gannon (@ThatPeterGannon) January 3, 2023

"None of us, you know, thankfully need the money or anything like that. It's just something we do to keep it interesting," said Gannon. "This ultimately is a much better purpose, to just give some level of support to this young man and his family and people who love and support him to try to make a difference for something that he cared about as a player."

Over state lines in New London, New Hampshire, a working mother learned that she won her fantasy league season.

"I'm part of a mom's fantasy football league, through some friends of mine that I met through our (Parent-Teacher Organization). There are about 10 of us moms that are in it," said Greta Wright. "I've been doing it for a couple of years now, and I'm notoriously awful at it, always been last place, it's sort of a running joke. But this year, through the luck of auto draft, not through any skill whatsoever, I ended up you know, winning the season."

Wright, like thousands of others, was watching the game when Hamlin experienced the medical emergency.

"Thinking how awful that was, as a mom watching that, that's somebody's son. How awful that must be to watch that," said Wright.

It was when Wright heard about Hamlin's GoFundMe on the radio while driving her sons to school that she knew how she'd spend her winnings.