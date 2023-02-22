New reports lay out where PFAs were found in food. While not alarming in most cases, knowing what you’re eating is a big part of making smart choices.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When we go to the grocery store, we're used to checking all kinds of labels. From the expiration date to the calorie count. Now some doctors want you to look for another label - one that says no PFAS. Irish Kerry Gold butter is prized by many consumer reports for its grass-fed goodness. But what consumers may not have realized is that the grease-resistant wrapper contains per- or polyfuloroalkyl carbons, PFAS for short. This is a toxic artificial compound.

University of Notre Dame biochemist, Graham Peaslee, co-authorized studies on PFAS. His team uses a special particle accelerator to test fluorine levels in products. He says, "they're used in over 1600 different industrial processes and products. They make Teflon pans non-sticky. They make clothing waterproof. They make packaging water proof."

In late 2022, Kerry Gold stopped restocking its foil-wrapped butter to retool its packaging for California and New York ahead of new state PFAS laws. The company provided a statement that reads in part - "We will continue to ensure packaging for our products remains compliant with all relevant state legislation and regulatory requirements."

Kerry Gold's butter wrapping is not linked to bad health outcomes. But PFAS in general have been linked to certain cancers and other health dangers like high cholesterol and pre-exlampsia in those who are pregnant.