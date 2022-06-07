Greensboro Science Center could see two big expansion projects | Dig In 2 It

The GSC will move forward with two expansion projects if voters approve funding in the July 26 election.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center hopes to bring two massive projects to its campus. It unveiled plans to build a new biodome and aquatic rehab center.

The GSC hopes it gets the funding for the projects from one of several city bonds on the ballot in the July 26 Greensboro city election. City leaders agreed to allocate $20 million of the $70 million on a parks and recreation bond, according to a release.

$30 million for housing.

$14 million for firefighter facilities.

$6 million for law enforcement facilities.

$15 million for transportation.

Each of the five bonds could pass. None of them could pass, or a mix of them could pass. The bonds are separate ballot items.

All of that money would come with a property tax increase. The city expects the increase would not exceed 1.5 cents per $100 valuation over the next seven years.

GSC's projects will move forward if the parks and recreation bond passes. It's not clear when they would begin.

The Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome and Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex (ARCC) will help bring more people to the site, according to GSC officials. They said they have a goal to attract 750,000 guests and generate $100 million in revenue annually.

"Expedition Rainforest and the ARCC are not only bold ideas, they will transform Greensboro’s role in science education, tourism and species conservation at state and global levels,” Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC’s CEO, said in a news release.

The biodome would house several species of animal include sloths, clouded leopard and capybaras. The facility would allow sun to penetrate in and give guests a chance to see the animals up close.

The ARCC would allow the GSC to expand animal rehab efforts. Right now they can assist on a small scale. Expanding their location would help them treat more animals and give guests a chance to see what the process looks like.

Key election dates

Registration deadline - July 1

Early voting begins - July 7

Deadline to request absentee ballot - July 19

Early voting ends - July 23