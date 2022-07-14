What to know about how monkeypox spreads and how long it lasts: Dig In 2 It

The virus is rare but is currently spreading in the U.S. The first case was recently confirmed in the Piedmont Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health officials in Davidson County confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the Triad.

It comes as the virus, which for decades was contained to Africa, is now spreading in the U.S. and across the world.

The CDC says symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches and a rash anywhere on the body that can look like pimples or blisters.

As for how it spreads, experts say it's primarily through prolonged physical touch with an infected person.

According to the CDC, you can also get the virus by kissing, cuddling, even touching linens or clothing used by an infected person

One big inconvenience of getting monkeypox is that it's about 21 days that you are contagious and have to isolate from other people.

It starts with lesions that develop on the tongue and in the mouth.

One to two days later you could start to experience intense headaches, swollen lymph nodes, backache, chills, fever, exhaustion, muscle pains, and a rash that's starting to spread - first on your face - down to your arms and legs.

At that point the rash will kind of look like the start of a pimple.

By the sixth to seventh day, that's when you start to get the big puss filled bumps - the worst looking of all those photos we showed you.

That will last for another week before scabbing over.

Then you have to wait one more week for all the scabs to fall off before you're not contagious anymore.

Once exposed, health experts say you can get the vaccine.

There are currently two that are developed.

Since the outbreaks started spreading, countries all over the world have been trying to get their hands on some.

The U-S has ordered more shipments, but it is taking factories overseas time to catch up.

North Carolina is getting 444 doses of the vaccine with 80 doses going to Forsyth County. Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt, Buncombe, and Wake counties are also getting doses.