5 tricks to protect your money from skimmers!

There's a surge of card skimmers found across the Triad. Here's how to spot them before crooks get your information.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now police say it is time to check those online bank accounts line by line for any strange charges - after a string of skimmers have popped up across the Triad.

This started in mid-November when police say the skimmers were placed in several High Point Walmarts.



They were later also found in two Greensboro Walmarts on Battleground and Wendover.



The skimmers in High Point were at manned registers not self-checkout.

We've reached out but don't know if this was the same for the Greensboro locations.

So far investigators say those getting information and money stolen are those who swiped an EBT card.



Police say there are at least 200 reports of stolen benefits because EBT cards do not have a chip and have to be swiped.

“The EBT cards are magnetic stripe, they are one of the easiest ways in which to capture that data and sell it and do whatever they're going to do with,” said Kim Rison with the High Point Police Department.

The skimmers are not able to get information from anyone paying with a chip card or tap to pay. No arrests have been made at this time.

As for those who lost EBT benefits, the state is still trying to work with the federal government to see if there will be a way to replace them.



Skimming on rise

According to LendingTree.com, 31 percent of people who purchased gas in the last 30 days believe they've been a victim of skimming at the pump. That’s up from 15 percent in 2018. Another 30 percent of people said they know some who has been a victim.

Pick the right pump

One trick is to be careful about which pump you pick.

Always go for the one right in front of the store.

Police say thieves tend to pick the pumps on the outside were they are less likely to get caught.

Give it a shake

Before you go to pay anywhere reach up, grab that card reader, and shake it back and forth to see if there's a skimmer that's been placed on top.

“You're not going to damage or destroy an ATM by pulling on it and checking to make sure there's nothing wrong with it,” said police officer Jason Fetner.

Fetner says most skimmers are pretty loose because it would take too long for the bad guys to get skimmers really stuck on there. Crooks want to be in and out in a matter of seconds.

Check the tape

As technology gets better, crooks do too. The newest form of skimmers actually go inside the gas pumps instead of on top of the card reader. This makes them so much harder to find.

But there is a trick! Look for tape on the seam near the keyhole of the pump. If it's broken, someone might have opened up the pump to tamper with it. Let the clerk inside know and pick a different station. But if it's not broken, don't get a false sense of security.



We found websites where anyone including thieves can buy 500 of the stickers for just $69. So someone could break the store's seal putting a skimmer in the pump, then slap on a new sticker bought online. When you check the safety tape make sure the logo on the tape matches up with the chain of gas station. That way it's the store's original and not a generic online replacement.

Use your phone

Look to see if there is a blue tooth signal coming from the card reader or pump.

“Just go to your phone, go to settings, hit Bluetooth. If you see a long string of numbers or letters trying to connect that is probably not good,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Criminals are using Bluetooth to send them the data collected from cards swiped. That means they can avoid going back to the skimmer and getting caught. They just have to walk by within 30 feet or so.

Be smart how you pay

Another way to protect yourself is to be careful how you pay for stuff. Both credit and debit cards will have protections to cover fraud and theft. But high point police say it's better to use a credit card whenever you can.

“That's because a debit card, they immediately have access to your account and they can drain your account for whatever you have in your account,” High Point Police Officer Kim Rison said.