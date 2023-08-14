x
Georgia Trump Investigation

Read the full indictment against Donald Trump in Fulton County

It is a historic decision that brings to Atlanta a case that may be the most ambitious so far among the four that Trump has been indicted in.
Credit: AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has now decided to indict former President Donald Trump, alleging efforts by he and his allies following the 2020 presidential election to reverse his loss in Georgia amounted to a conspiracy to violate several state laws.

RELATED: How a 'tough-on-crime liberal' has built maybe the most ambitious legal case against Donald Trump

The 41-count indictment charged Trump, Rudy Giuliani and 17 other people, among them several accused fake electors.

Below, you can read the full indictment against former President Trump.

Full Donald Trump Georgia indictment

