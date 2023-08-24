Here's what we learned from Donald Trump's Fulton County Jail booking

Trump was in and out of the jail in 16 minutes, 11Alive reporters tracked.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia authorities more than a week after he and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury on charges that they allegedly conspired to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Trump faces more than a dozen counts connected to the indictment, which accuses the former president and his co-defendants of violating Georgia's organized crime statues.

His booking records included a height of 6-foot-3 and a weight of 215 pounds. His hair was listed "blond or strawberry" and his eyes blue.

Trump's motorcade traveled up I-75/85, to I-20, up Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. and onto Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. before proceeding to the jail at its Jefferson St. entrance.

Former President #Trump has been booked and released from the Fulton County Jail. My colleagues timed how long it took: 16 minutes. #gapol — Paola Suro 11Alive (@PaolaSNews) August 24, 2023

On Monday, Trumps attorneys met with Fulton County prosecutors to set a $200,000 bond and negotiate the other conditions for his release. Later that night, Trump announced on social media that he would turn himself in Thursday, the day before the noon deadline for surrender, set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump faces 13 counts connected to the Fulton County indictment, one of four indictments the former president now faces post-presidency:

Count 1 - Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Count 5 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 9 - Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer

Count 11 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 13 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 15 - Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents

Count 17 - Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree

Count 19 - Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings

Count 27 - Filing False Documents

Count 28 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 29 - False Statements and Writings

Count 38 - Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Count 39 - False Statements and Writings

It's a historic decision that brings to Atlanta a criminal case that may be the most ambitious so far among the four that Trump has been indicted in.

One of the moments that catapulted Georgia in the spotlight after the 2020 election -- and spurred D.A. Willis to open an investigation -- was a phone call Trump had with the Georgia secretary of state, where Trump indicated he wanted to "find 11,780 votes." In the one-hour phone call, Trump insisted he won Georgia.

Trump ultimately lost the election in the state, the results of which were confirmed three separate times between audits and a full re-count of all of Georgia's ballots. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating the matter shortly after the infamous phone call. A special purpose grand jury later convened. While the panel lacked the authority to indict, it could compel the testimony of reluctant witnesses and issue a final report with charging recommendations before handing the case over to a regular grand jury.

It was last week when that Fulton County grand jury decided to formally charge Trump and his alleged co-conspirators in the 98-page indictment.

