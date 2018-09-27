GASTONIA, N.C. -- Authorities continued to seek answers Thursday after finding a body believed to be Maddox Ritch.

According to Gastonia Police, the remains believed to be the missing six-year-old with autism were found in a creek near Marietta Street and Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton was emotional when delivering the news during a late afternoon news conference.

"Our community is heartbroken," Chief Helton said. "This is not the end we had hoped for."

About 180 searchers came out to help find the missing boy Thursday, according to Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch. Like Helton, Welch said Thursday was a very sad day.

"There is no sense of accomplishment today," Welch said. "There's grieving."

Maddox’s parents were notified immediately of the discovery by law enforcement. Formal identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner’s office, Gastonia Police said.

FBI Supervisor Jason Kaplan said it was too early in the investigation to know whether foul play factored into Maddox's disappearance.

"The investigation is not over," Kaplan said. "In law enforcement, we will not take anything for granted... a lot of people have lost sleep."

Kaplan added there were still many unanswered questions, and the public's help was needed to gather more information.

"We still want to hear from the others," Kaplan said. "Please call the tip line (704-869-1075)."

Sarah Shepherd, a mother of three children with special needs, followed the case closely; she's still stunned by the news.

"To hear and find out that this child has been found in this way, it's very heartbreaking," Shepherd said. "I just pray for the mom. I can't imagine what that mom is going through right now."

Earlier Thursday morning, Autism Charlotte's Valerie Iseah dropped off supplies for search teams.

"It hit me as a mom, initially," Iseah said. "When I heard the additional details that this child had autism, it was like the second shoe dropped when I heard that."

On Wednesday, Ian Ritch, the Maddox' father, took questions from reporters at the Greater Gaston Baptist Association in Gastonia. Ian said Maddox took off running in the opposite direction of him and his friend Saturday at Rankin Lake Park.

This is as close as we could get- you can see law enforcement vehicles at the body-found area:

"He usually runs but will stop to give me a chance to pick him up," Ian said.

Ian said his son's disappearance left him sleepless for several days, and he hasn't eaten.

"I feel guilty for letting him get so far ahead of me," Ian said.

