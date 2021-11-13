Houston high schools that lost students in Astroworld tragedy meet in football playoffs

John Hilgert of Memorial High School and Brianna Rodriguez of Heights High School died during Travis Scott's performance.

HOUSTON — The football teams for two Houston-area high schools that lost students in the Astroworld Festival tragedy took to the field Saturday for a match against each other.

Memorial High School freshman John Hilgert, 14, and Heights High School junior Brianna Rodriguez, 16, died in a crowd surge that claimed the lives of nine people attending the Travis Scott concert on Nov. 5.

The Memorial Mustangs took on the Heights Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs at Delmar Stadium.

Students, parents and faculty from both communities were left with heavy hearts. Throughout the week, the schools honored the teens with vigils and other memorials.

Heights cheerleaders shook hot pink pompoms and the football players wore pads with terms like "LL BRI" and "#GoneTooSoon" written on them in memory of Brianna.

Heights and Memorial are playing today in the 1st round of the playoffs. Heavy hearts on the sidelines as the Bulldogs remember classmate Brianna Rodriguez who died in the Astroworld tragedy last week. pic.twitter.com/Fq6aZTd1x8 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 13, 2021

Hours before the game, Brianna was remembered during a funeral service. Mourners wore pink and white — the teen's favorite colors — in her memory.