Houston-area school districts increasing security following mass shooting in Uvalde

Clear Creek ISD met Tuesday after a threat made last Friday at Seabrook Intermediate School.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — School districts from across the Houston area as well as parents are concerned about safety following Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

One community came together Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

Last night’s meeting in Seabrook was already on the books, because a threat was made to Seabrook Intermediate School last Friday.

The district sent a note home to parents saying a former student sent a series of threatening text messages and photos to current students last week.

Some photos reportedly showed guns.

The school principal says the former student was immediately located and wasn’t near the school. They’ve since been arrested.

But parents are still rattled and expressed concerns last night about how Clear Creek ISD communicated the threat.

“They don’t have to be in your school or even in your district, or even of age,” Tara Rolick, a parent, said. “They can still get in. Something can still happen to your kids and your community.”

That parent said she does not feel safe sending her kids to school anymore.

The district says additional police officers will be stationed at Seabrook Intermediate School through the end of the school year.

Here are other school districts that have increased security:

Spring ISD

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that unfolded today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless shooting and their families.

“At Spring ISD, we will remain vigilant and do all in our power to avoid a tragedy like this one from occurring on one of our campuses. This includes keeping our police force on high alert and ensuring their continuous presence and vigilance at each of our schools. As a result, an increased patrol presence will be visible in and around our campuses. Additionally, we will not allow any backpacks at any of our campuses for the last three days of the 2021-2022 school year.

“The safety and security of our students, teachers and staff is our top priority. I want to assure you that we are always on the lookout for situations that can compromise their well-being. We will remain steadfast in our commitment in this dark hour and in the days to come.

“Finally, we encourage you to alert the Spring ISD Police Department at 281-891-6911 any time you see or hear of any suspicious activity around any of our campuses.”

Pasadena ISD

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragedy that occured this afternoon at Robb Elementary School at Uvalde CISD. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every Uvalde community member affected by this tragic event.

“We are continuously evaluating our safety and security measures to ensure that we provide a safe environment for our students and staff.

“Our counselors and district administrators are on standby to provide support for students, staff and families if needed during this difficult time.

“We want to extend our special thanks to our Pasadena ISD Police, City of Pasadena Police, Precinct 2 and Precinct 8 for providing additional patrols tomorrow and Thursday for added safety.”