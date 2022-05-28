President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden to grieve alongside mourning Uvalde community today

“I hope [President Biden] can bring a message of love, hope, and respect and dignity," said Catholic Charities San Antonio CEO Antonio Fernandez.

UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to head to Uvalde today.

They’ll be grieving with the families of those killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 21 people dead.

The president and first lady are set to pay their respects at a memorial site at the school before attending noon mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.

Later in the afternoon, the Bidens will meet with the families of the victims. They're also set to meet with first responders before returning to Delaware.

Survivors of Tuesday’s mass shooting and friends of the victims say their faith is helping them keep going.

Volunteers on Saturday were hard at work outside the church where mass will be held on Sunday.

“I have no energy, but I figured the little energy I had, I could come and put it to good use,” said one woman.

A teacher from Robb Elementary School was among those who showed up to help.

“I told my kids to pray. That’s how they stood very quiet knowing someone was right there," she said.

The teacher spoke to KHOU 11 on the condition of anonymity.

"I prayed to God – please shield my door, please shield my walk because I could hear everything happening right there. I could smell it. I could smell it. We were right there,” she continued.

She came with her friend and former co-worker. They lost two coworkers in the tragedy, teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

“Eva and Irma were our two go people," said one of the women. “I lost my son two years ago. He was 19 years old, and if it wasn’t for faith and prayer, I mean, I wouldn’t be here. I’m trying to figure out my purpose, and I think I’ve found my purpose.”

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio is helping victims’ families and survivors.

“We have contacted counselors who dealt with the Sandy Hook massacre," said Catholic Charities San Antonio CEO Antonio Fernandez.

Fernandez is anticipating president and fellow Catholic Joe Biden’s visit tomorrow.

“I hope he can bring a message of love, hope, and respect and dignity," he said.