LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The days outside are getting warmer and sunnier but government officials continue to push for social distancing and home isolation.

By staying indoors and away from budding flowers, grass and tree pollen, Dr. Mary Rademaker of Norton Heatlhcare says this can help manage seasonal allergies.

“Preventative measures like avoiding being outdoors as beautiful as it is if you have a lot of sensitivity to environmental allergies it’s not a great idea to go out and work in your yard all day,” Dr. Rademaker said.

According to Dr. Rademaker, allergies generally have symptoms of runny, itchy eyes. This can also include sneezing and irritated throat – all things she says can generally be helped with over the counter medications like antihistamines.

Unlike allergies, COVID-19 has more flu-like symptoms – body aches, fever, lower respiratory symptoms and cough.

“I wouldn't want to give anyone the impression that just because they had a runny nose or scratchy throat doesn't mean they don't have the virus the best attitude is to assume that everyone is a carrier,” she said.

Dr. Rademaker said many COVID-19 carriers are symptomatic or pre-symptomatic – meaning they don’t show symptoms of the virus.

New CDC guidelines put in place April 3 suggest wearing cloth masks in places where social distancing is hard can help with the spread of COVID-19.

She also said masks can also help with allergies if used properly.

“If they've been wearing that mask in a social place, when they get home, they want to take that mask off and not touch anywhere on the front of it where the germs may have landed, put it right in the laundry.”

