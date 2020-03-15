MIDLAND, Texas — A Saturday night stabbing attack sent four people to the hospital in Midland, including two children.

Nineteen-year-old Jose Gomez is facing three counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The FBI is now investigating the attack they believe was racially motivated, Mayor Payton said.

Police said Gomes was stopped by an employee, who was injured in the process, then arrested by an off-duty border patrol agent.

An arrest affidavit shows Gomez admitted to trying to kill a family at the store.

The affidavit also mentions Owen, the Sam's Club employee who was injured taking Gomez down, was cut on his hand.

The victims have been released from and are recovering at home.

More updates will be provided as the investigation continues.