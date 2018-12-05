Many people are still searching for ways they can help tornado victims. Well today, The National Association of Letter Carriers has an opportunity for you. They are hosting their Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

To tell us more about the drive, we invited Theresa Franklin, the coordinator of the drive, and Ronnie White, Greensboro's Postmaster on the Good Morning Show.

Mail Carriers will be picking up non-perishable items from your mailbox Saturday, May 12th and throughout the following week. You can also drop of food donations at your local post office.

The National Association of Letter Carriers has partnered with The Salvation Army of Greensboro and Urban Ministries food pantries to distribute the collected food to those impacted by the April 15th tornado.

For more information on National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive contact Theresa Franklin at thfranklin@triad.rr.com.

