NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina State Treasurer announced today the health plan network for next year will consist of the Blue Options Network and the new North Carolina State Health Plan Network.

Deputy Treasurer of Communication and Governmental Affairs Frank Lester told WFMY News 2 Thursday evening the Blue Options Network is the plan state employees have currently.

He said the coverage state employees have now will carry over into next year.

"This means they will continue to have access to the provider network they utilize today along with some new providers that were not previously part of the Blue Options Network," states a press release.

This network will take effect January 1. It will be offered to more than 727,000 members during open enrollment in the fall, according to the release.

"The Clear Pricing Project is just the beginning. I appreciate that 28,000 providers – independent primary care providers, behavioral health providers, independent provider networks and the 5 courageous hospitals – have chosen to provide care to those who serve in state government,” said Treasurer Folwell. “These medical providers should be applauded.”

Cone Health released the following statement to the State Treasurer’s Plan:

“Cone Health applauds Treasurer Folwell for finding another option for our indispensable teachers, troopers and other state employees to access the advanced health care they deserve from the state’s hospitals and health systems. We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate in the creation of a more sustainable approach for the state.”

NCAE President Mark Jewell Comments released the following statement:

“We are relieved that all State Health Plan participants will have access to quality, affordable healthcare next year, and that our members will not have the prospect of their local hospital or doctor being out-of-network hanging over their heads as they prepare for the start of the upcoming school year. It appears the combination of the Blue Options Network and the new North Carolina State Health Plan Network will give members sufficient choice and access for their healthcare needs.”