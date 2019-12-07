LINVILLE, N.C. — Five miles long and one mile high.

That was the trek for 867 runners up the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain for the 25th annual Bear race on Thursday.

Johnny Crain, 27, came in first overall with a time of 30:58:7 -- a little over 40 seconds shy of his previous run in 2017, in which he set a historic course record.

25th Annual Bear Race at Grandfather Mountain The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop. The Bear returned to Grandfather Mountain for its 25th year, opening the 64th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in a foot race that pits runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain, climbing 1,568 feet in five miles from the town of Linville to the iconic mountaintop.

Joanna Thompson, 26, came in first for the women, and 13th overall with a time of 36:13:1.

Race organizers say runners from 26 states came Grandfather Mountain to challenge "The Bear," as it's called.

The Bear race has become so popular, in fact, that online registration reached its capacity this year in only six minutes.