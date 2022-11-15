Wake County deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who may have been abducted

Bentley Stancil was last seen wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, and blue jeans, with pair of black and white sneakers on, carrying a black backpack.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child missing in North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Bentley Gunner Stancil is a 9-year-old boy who is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say Bentley was last seen wearing the following while carrying a black backpack:

A long sleeve black hoodie

Blue jeans

A pair of black and white sneakers

The abductor is unknown.

Bentley was last seen walking east on Wendell Boulevard from the Hardees restaurant in Wendell, North Carolina.