Anti-drag bill introduced in North Carolina House

A group of Republicans introduced the bill on Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A group of Republicans in the North Carolina House filed a bill that mirrors the anti-drag bill introduced in Tennessee on Tuesday, April 18.

The bill is titled "Clarify Regulations on Adult Entertainment" and adds restrictions on "adult live entertainment'.

The bill defines adult live entertainment as "a performance featuring topless dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration,"

The langauge of "male or female impersonators" directly mirrors the language that was used in the anti-drag bill signed into law in Tennessee just two months prior.

The term "prurient interest", also used in the Tennessee bill, is defined in the Constitution as "a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sex, or excretion,"

Outlined in the bill, it states that it would be unlawful for a person to engage in adult live enterainment on public property or in a in the presence of someone under the age of 18.

The first violation would be a Class A1 misdemeaner, while any subsequent violations would be a felony.

The primary sponsor of the bill is Rep. Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County introduced House Bill 673 in mid-April with a group of NC House Republicans. The bill's other primary sponsors are Rep. Mark Pless of Hawyood and Madison County, Rep. Donnie Loftis of Gaston County and Rep. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County.